Extra police on patrol for St. Paddy’s weekend

TROY—The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra deputies beginning on March 15 and running through March 17 for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to a press release from Sheriff Dave Duchak.

St. Patrick’s Day usually sees an increase in alcohol consumption, so deputies will be focused on removing impaired drivers from the roadways. Deputies will be targeting routes with a high rate of impaired driving arrests and also routes with high rates of crashes during the extra enforcement.

Those who choose to drink are reminded to have a designated sober driver or risk being arrested. The extra traffic enforcement is made possible through a grant the Sheriff’s Office received late last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The grant funds all overtime and some fuel costs.