Miami County Agricultural Society Inc.

650 N. County Road 25A

Troy, OH 45373

Office phone: 937-335-7492

Michelle Green – President/Manager

Jeff Carpenter – Vice President

Valerie Townsend – Secretary

Roberta Jacobs – Treasurer

CHILDREN 8 YEARS AND UNDER, ADMITTED FREE

DAILY ADMISSION — $6 – 9 YEARS AND OVER

Everyone 9 years old or older entering the fair is required to pay or have a Miami County approved pass. This includes Horse Shows and Pulls, Tractor Pulls, Races, Contest Concert, etc.

SEASON TICKET — $30

Includes seven admission tear-off tickets.

MCAS MEMBERSHIP TICKET — $30

Includes unlimited entrances to the fair with membership ticket. Join the Miami County Agricultural Society. Must be 18 years of age and reside in Miami County. Includes voting privileges at the annual election.

JR. FAIR BOOSTER — $50

As a Thank You for supporting the Junior Fair, this includes 7 admission tear-off tickets, your name in the following year’s fair book, and on a sign at the fair.

RE-ADMISSION

Wristbands are available at the gate beginning noon daily. Those requiring a wristband prior to Noon must request one at the time of entrance that day.

NOTICE

The last day to purchase season tickets at the gate is the Sunday of the fair.

The last day to purchase a Miami County Agricultural Society membership is Thursday – the day before the fair starts at 5 p.m.

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY PASS —CONTACT FAIR OFFICE

Available at the fair office for any couple who has been married for 50+ years that are residents of Miami County. Husband and Wife must BOTH be present to receive a pass.