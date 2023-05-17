Fairgrounds project continues

By
Michael Ullery
-

Construction crews continue their restoration of the grandstand area at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The project is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023 Miami County Fair in August.

