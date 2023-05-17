News Fairgrounds project continues By Michael Ullery - May 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Construction crews continue their restoration of the grandstand area at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The project is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023 Miami County Fair in August. Construction crews continue their restoration of the grandstand area at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The project is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023 Miami County Fair in August. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings