False alarm prompts response

Students at St. Patrick School in Troy head back to their classrooms following an inadvertent alarm on Wednesday morning. The alarm brought law enforcement officers to the school to investigate. The school was cleared and searched as a precaution. Chief Shawn McKinney of the Troy Police Department said that it is not known what, or who, may have set off the alarm but protocol was followed and no one allowed to re-enter the building until the all-clear was given. Students were out of their classrooms for around 30 minutes.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings