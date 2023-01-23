Fatal crash still under investigation

TROY — The Troy Police Department has released the name of the driver involved in a head-on crash with an Amazon delivery truck that took the life of a passenger on South Market Street in November 2022.

Ryan N. Lazarus, 33, of Dayton, has been identified as the driver of a blue Honda Civic involved in the crash, which claimed the life of passenger Joseph Bailey, 58, of Troy. The driver of the Amazon delivery van, Thomas D. Gallant, 23, of Dayton, was not seriously injured. Lazarus was seriously injured in the crash, and another passenger in the Honda was treated for minor injuries and released. Bailey’s wife, Amberly Preston, 62, of Dayton, was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

According to police reports, Lazarus was traveling south in the 500 block of South Market Street when his vehicle went left of center, striking a northbound Amazon delivery van head-on.

Questioned by police at the scene, Lazarus said he “couldn’t remember” details of how the crash occurred. A witness who was in a vehicle directly behind Lazarus said he saw the Honda swerve into the other lane, without any evidence of braking or slowing down. The witness estimated the vehicle’s speed to be between 30-35 mph at the time of the crash.

Lazarus’ fiancé, Camille A. Williams, 20, of Troy, was riding in the front passenger seat when the crash occurred. Bailey and Preston were riding in the back seat of the vehicle.

While investigating the crash, officers discovered a marijuana pipe and grinder that were located in the vehicle’s glove box. According to the police report, officers also reported smelling an odor of marijuana coming from the Honda at the time of the crash.

According to the police reports, Lazarus consented to a blood test at the time of the crash, and an autopsy has also been ordered on Bailey’s body.

According to court records, Lazarus has two previous convictions for driving under the influence in 2011 and 2016.

According to the police report, Lazarus was transporting Bailey home from a medical appointment at Upper Valley Medical Center when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation. According to the crash report, citations will be filed after lab results are returned.