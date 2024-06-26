Fireworks, festivals highlight July 4th holiday

Fireworks is planned to be let off in numerous places in Miami County to celebrate Independence Day. Courtesy | Greg Seevers Photography

TROY — As Americans prepare to celebrate the birthday of the United States on July 4, many activities — including parades and fireworks — are being planned in Miami County.

MVVM Independence Day Parade in Troy

The Independence Day Celebration Association, with the support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the city of Troy, will be once again holding the annual Miami County July 4th parade, in downtown Troy, on Thursday, July 4, from 9-10 a.m. Fireworks will follow later that evening at 10 p.m. The parade promotes a family-friendly atmosphere that is aimed to celebrate America’s birthday, as well as pay tribute to those who have served our country.

North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road from 9 p.m. until the fireworks are over. Starting at noon on July fourth, the bike path will be closed east from the Senior Citizens Center and Rutherford Drive. Some excellent locations to view the fireworks are at the Market Street Bridge (top of the levee and both sides), and the seating area at the North Market Street ball-field.

The Indian Nation Television Station will later air the video of the parade in several venues: Channel 5, Indian Nation Station, YouTube and a link on Indian Nation Station Facebook.

City of Piqua’s Piquafest

This year, the city of Piqua is partnering up with The Piqua Center to hold its annual Fourth of July festival called Piquafest.

Piquafest is scheduled to get underway at The Piqua Center, located at 987 E. Ash St., on Thursday, July 4, at 2 p.m. with everything from bike decorating to food trucks, music, a car show, pin-up girl contest, a canival and many other activities. Piquafest is free to attend and all activities are free other than the items puchased at food trucks, pop-up vendors, the beer truck, and the carnival that will also be set up on the property. There will be activities for all ages.

The Piqua Center Facilities and Sales Manager Helga Leap said, “Piquafest will offer even more entertainment and fun for all ages than ever before. We will have a full-sized carnival with rides and games, a car show, live music, face painting, food trucks, vendors and more. We are excited to welcome the community to celebrate Independence Day with us.”

Piqua City Manager Paul Oberdorfer also encourages local residents to visit Piquafest at The Piqua Center.

“The Piqua Center offers an ideal vantage point for the fireworks launched from Hollow Park that the city invests in each year for the community’s enjoyment. With ample parking and a mix of indoor and outdoor venue space, The Piqua Center is well situated for an event of this scale. We are proud to partner with The Piqua Center to continue this celebration for Piqua residents and visitors as we celebrate the Fourth of July together,” he said.

Oberdorfer noted that in addition to all of the parking, there is indoor air conditioned space that will allow those attending to take a break from the summer heat, something the previous downtown location did not offer.

In addition to all of the Piquafest activities, a carnival will take place from Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, July 7, and will be operating during Piquafest, opening at 1 p.m. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m., during those dates. The carnival is put on by Primetime Events/Keva Works LLC. Wristbands for rides will cost $25 each for weekdays, and $30 each for weekend days. There is a gate admission cost of $5 and those under 36-inches-tall are free.

Piquafest kicks-off with a bicycle decorating contest open to all ages, hosted by Piqua Kiwanis, beginning at 2 p.m. Participants can bring their own decorations or use decorations provided by Piqua Kiwanis. A parade and judging of the bikes will take place from 2:30 to 3 p.m., with prizes awarded at 3 p.m. at the stage. The themes for the bicycle decorating contest include best costume, judge’s choice, best patriotic theme, most creativity and best patriotic headwear. Those participating should meet at the main entrance to The Piqua Center near Dunham’s.

At 3 p.m., the Piqua Association of Churches choir will sing the National Anthem and will also perform Christian patriotic songs from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

The annual car show will also be held, benefiting Operation Veteran Caregiver Support. Registration will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. with a $10 entry fee. The car show will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. with awards presented at 7:30 p.m. Dash magnets will be given to the first 50 cars. The award categories include military, Jeep, motorcycle, pre-1985, post-1985, van and mini truck. There will be top 20, best in show and people’s choice awards. The car show will also include raffles, 50/50 and door prizes. Canopies are permitted for car show participants, however, they must be sandbagged to secure them to the ground. Kids are invited to bring their model cars for judging as well. For more information on the car show, call 937-606-2333.

A pin-up girl contest will be held, with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m., and the contest continuing from 3 to 6 p.m. Awards will be given at 7 p.m. The categories include Queen of the Car Show, Miss Congeniality and Miss Patriotic. Winners will receive a sash and a photo shoot with the car of their choice.

There will be a lot of other activities available between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. including Axe Backward Mobile Axe Throwing, Mini Race Cars, face painting, a dunk tank, camper photo booth, caricature artist, kids’ games by the Cub Scouts and jump start bike by Piqua Harley Davidson.

Special music by Steven “Crazy” Worley will be underway from 3:45 to 6:45 p.m. and music by Latter will be on the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. From 3 to 10 p.m., there will be music by DJ Arty Love to MC, and a beer tent sponsored by Smile Back Training Center.

From 3 to 10 p.m., food trucks will be available, including Piqua Shaved Ice, DC Burgers and More, Messy Meatball, Wood Street BBQ, Triple C Concessions, Windle’s Concessions, Johnny Wonton’s, The Brunch Truck, Dunkers and Beans, Cub Scouts and Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar.

All vendors and activities will end at 8 p.m., execpt food trucks, the beer tent and live music will continue until 10 p.m.

The annual fireworks display put on by the city of Piqua, which will be launched at Hollow Park, will take place at 10 p.m.

Pop-up vendors for the event include Tommy McGinnis Spray Paint Art; Piqua Harley-Davidson with their jump start bike; Bethany Krabil Tie Dye T-Shirts; Brian Forror Lil B Homemade Wax Melts; Sharon Brunswick Soy Candles; Susan Supinger with Susan’s Crafts and Relics; Michele Kerrigan Jewelry and Carries Bass Beyond Grateful 3D Art.

Piquafest sponsors include the city of Piqua, Miami Valley Steel, Premier Health, Kasi Cleaning Services, Kustom Car Audio and Tent, Koester Pavilion and Remax Finest Kathy Henne.

Other sponsors include Extreme Promotions Battery Operated Race Cars, Axe Backward Mobile Axe Throwing, DC’s Burgers and More, Dunkers and Beans, Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar, Havener Waste Removal, Johnny Wonton’s, Fairy Kind Face Painting, Kona Ice of Troy, Latter, Steven Worley, The Messy Meatball, The Brunch Truck, Triple C Concessions, Windle’s Concessions and Wood Street BBQ.

The Bicycle Parade winner sponsors include This and That Candy Store, Bits and Pieces, Wendy’s, Hero Day Piqua, Piqua Manor and Park National Bank.

More information about Piquafest can be found on Piqua Center’s Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/piquacenter or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/piquacenter/ .

Pleasant Hill Light up the Night Celebration

The village of Pleasant Hill will hold its 2024 “Lights Up The Night” event, on Saturday, June 29, at the Pleasant Hill Community Park.

The day begins with a parade at 11 a.m., and then the event kicks-off at noon with plenty of activities to enjoy. There will be a car show, trivia, bingo, live music, food trucks, balloon making, with the the grand finale annual fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Donations for the celebration are being accepted; contact the village office for details at 937-676-3321.

Troy’s Treasure Island Park

Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St., Troy, as part of the city of Troy’s Fourth of July celebrations, is welcoming the Dogs of Society — Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute. The music includes an epic rock catalog of the 1970s. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park starting at 6:30 p.m., and the annual fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Tipp City Fireworks Display

Tipp City’s firework display will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Kyle Park. The event to enjoy food trucks, hosted by Godown’s Fixins, and later fireworks, will begin at 7 p.m.

West Milton July Fourth Festival

West Milton will host its annual July Fourth Festival at the West Milton Park from Tuesday, July 2, through Thursday, July 4. The three-day event will feature carnival rides, food trucks, games, and the village’s well-known Fourth of July fireworks display.

The parade which is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, will feature a special resident.

Wes Martin, a former NFL offensive guard, will serve as the grand marshal for the parade. Martin recently moved back to his hometown of West Milton and aims to start a new business in the area.

Joy Beetly, director of West Milton Celebrations, talked about Martin’s selection.

“He was definitely surprised,” she said. “He’s from here and he’s looking to give back more to the community and the football team.”

Independence Day will be crammed with over 12 hours of activities for the whole family.

A Lions Club BBQ Pork Chop and Chicken Dinner at Hoffman Church begins at 10 a.m. until they sell out. The dinners are $11 each and will include chicken or a pork chop, apple sauce and potato chips. The Lions Club will also host bingo in the park from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Food Trucks on the Hill will be set from 5 to 10 p.m., and will include: Timeless Tacos, Kona Ice, Delk’s Ice Cream, Stillwater Kettle Corn, Buckeye Burgers, Clarks Pizza and Lee’s Root Beer.

One additional event will also be a kiddie tractor-pull for ages 4 to 11, which will take place behind the Wertz Variety Stores. Sign up for this event will start at 5 p.m., with the tractor pull starting at 6 p.m. The top three prizes from each category will qualify for the state championship.

“Anyone 12 years and older can also compete, but it is $5 per person,” Beetly said.

There will be two special raffle drawings: One is a quilt raffle designed to pay off the cost of the fireworks display — which can cost over $15,000. Tickets are six for $5; And the second, is an E-435 Black 4 burner grill. Raffle tickets are $5 each.

The day’s festivities will conclude with the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The three-day carnival event will feature games, foods and an assortment of rides from 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday. Armbands will be available for $25 on Tuesday and Wednesday only; tickets will be $1.50 each or 20 for $25.

This year’s rides will include the Rock O Plane, Dizzy Dragons, the Fun Slide, a bounce house, the Kiddie Ferris Wheel, the Zoomer and Flying Saucers, among others.

There will also be carnival food favorites including funnel cakes, elephant ears, bourbon chicken, cotton candy, corn dogs and more.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Hamler-Gingrich Insurance, CBS Services, McDonald’s, Clark’s Pizza, C and J Party Supply, Lee’s Root Beer, Korte Heating and Air, Premier Health, Strawser Farms, Sundown Tan, Union Township, the village of West Milton, Wertz’s Variety and Hardware Store, and West Milton Senior Center.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can email [email protected] or inquire during the day of the event.

Eamon Baird, Carly Rose, Kathleen Leese and Sheryl Roadcap contributed to this story.