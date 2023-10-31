First Financial Bank collecting food for local residents

TROY — First Financial Bank, its associates and community members are collecting food to be given to people in need. From Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 17, nonperishable food items can be dropped off during normal business hours at its financial center in Troy, located at 635 S. Market St. At the completion of the food drive, associates in these financial centers will distribute the food to the community through local organizations.

“Helping the communities we serve comes naturally to our team, and this is a fun, impactful volunteer effort that will benefit the neighbors who keep our communities vibrant,” chief corporate responsibility officer Roddell McCullough said.

This is the second year First Financial has gathered food throughout its service area of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Last year’s drive collected more than 7,600 food items.

First Financial’s approach of being proudly local continues to carry forward through local bankers and advisors who are friends, leaders and neighbors. During 2022 alone, First Financial and its associates gave more than 12,000 volunteer hours and over $4.3 million in donations. First Financial also recently completed its Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2018-2022 in which it reached $8.5 million in philanthropy, or 226 percent of the goal.