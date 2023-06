Mitchell and Earline Fogle The Fogles at their wedding in 1973

TROY — Mitchell and Earline Fogle, of Troy, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The Fogles were married on June 16, 1973, in Nashville, Ohio. The couple have two children, Aaron Fogle, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and Micah Fogle, of Charleston, South Carolina. They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mitchell is retired from the U.S. Navy, and Earline is a retired teacher.