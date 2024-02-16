Fogle joins WM Village Council

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton Village Council have appointed Scott Fogle to fill a vacant council seat.

Fogle was sworn-in by Mayor Scott Hurst during Village Council’s regularly scheduled meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Council members also voted to appoint Sarah Copp and Jennifer Richardson to serve on the Planning Board, and Collis Wagner and Charles Metz to serve on the Board of Adjustments.

Council members also voted to adopt resolutions authorizing an increase in the village’s contract with Outdoor Enterprise, LLC, for the Miami Street Water Main Re-Bid Project, in the amount of $6,794.87, and to amend a contract with Choice One Engineering to provide construction plans for a secondary water main across the Stillwater River, increasing the amount to $88,000.

“These are just some changes that Choice One requires to finish the design of the water line,” Municipal Manager Jeff Sheridan said. “Some of these are going to save us in construction costs.”

“The existing one is under the bridge,” he said. “The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will not allow us to replace it; that’s why we have to go under the river.”

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing a cooperative agreement between the village and the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) regarding the West Hayes Water Main Project.

“This is just another one of the infrastructure improvement projects that we’ve been working on for some time,” Sheridan said. “A high percentage of our water lines are in excess of 50 years old, which is why we have so many leaks.”

“This is an expensive project, but it’s necessary to start bringing our infrastructure up-to-date,” he said.

Council members also approved resolutions authorizing the purchase of six portable radios for the West Milton Fire Department at a cost of $28,518.42, and the purchase of a new mini-excavator for $29,466.05 from Koenig Equipment of Tipp City. The village’s current excavator will be used as a trade-in towards the purchase price.

Council members also approved the purchase of a 2024 Ford F-550 diesel truck cab and chassis from Peoria Ford of Arizona at a cost of $68,817 including delivery fees. The village’s existing 2015 Ford F-350 dump truck will be sold to help fund the purchase.

Council members also heard an announcement regarding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Timeless Tacos, planned for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

“I’m super-excited that Timeless Tacos is open,” Council member Sarah Gregory said. “We’re having a ribbon-cutting, and everybody’s invited to be there.”