FOP seeks artifacts to preserve 1st MC responders’ history

TROY — The Miami County Fraternal Order Of Police (F.O.P.) Lodge No. 58 is seeking help from the public, retirees, and former Miami County first responders for items to be donated or loaned to the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum to highlight the service of all first responders.

A sub-committee of the Miami County F.O.P. Lodge No. 58 recently met with representatives of the Veteran’s Museum to confirm the museum is “generously offering space to honor and keep alive the story of Miami County’s fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters, and medics.” The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

“We are reaching out to the public, retirees, and former Miami County first responders to learn if there are any items that one may wish to donate or loan to the Veteran’s Museum to highlight the service of all first responders,” said a press release from F.O.P. President Jeff Waite, “The items can be anything from a photograph, uniform, shield, star, hat, duty gear, etc. Anything to help tell the story, especially in relation to the fallen.”

The F.O.P. sub-committee will be vetting all donations or loans so Veteran’s Museum staff will not have to complete that duty. The Museum does have a deed of gift letter and loan of exhibit form, so that all items are accounted for. Please spread the word and help preserve the history of Miami County’s first responders.

Below are the points of contact, if someone decides they would like to donate or loan items for the exhibit:

• Chief Rick Byron – Piqua Police Department – [email protected] or 937-778-2027

• Chief Lee Harmon – Covington Police Department – [email protected] or 937-472-2012

• Chief Greg Adkins – Tipp City Police Department – [email protected] or 937-667-3112.

• Lt. Joseph Gebhart, Ret. – Ohio State Highway Patrol – [email protected]

• Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak – Miami County Sheriff’s Office – [email protected] or 937-440-6085.

• Lt. Robert Sweitzer, Ret. – Miami County Sheriff’s Office – [email protected] or 937-440-6085.