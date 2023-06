Forest Elementary 4th quarter honor roll

TROY — Troy City School’s Forest Elementary School has announced its honor roll students’ names for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

• Students on the list in the fifth grade include:

Allison Amburn, Reaux Avila, Jordyn Bayman, Gabriel Bodey, Grant Bowser, Lucas Bradley, William Tyson Bramlette, Sarenitey Bristow, Edith Brown, Camie Cole, Amiyah Cook, Liam Cooper, Courtney Cox, Jackson Cruea, Miriam Cruz, Trenton Duncan, Shilynn Elder, Skilynn Elder, Alkirra Ferguson, Sayge Furlong, Bryson Gardner, Isaac Griego, Quentin Griego, Sawyer Hill, Stephen Hilton, Colton House, Gabriel Imhof-Mills, Roman Isham, Aleister King, Dillon Kiser, Nora Landes, Zane Leisure, Ethan Maurer, Samuel Miramontes, Loralei Packard, Addison Rogers, Joseph Shelley, Jazmine Shepherd, Alexis Stiltner, Stella Stoner, Cailey Thomas, Ethan Vance, Haley Welbaum, Xavier Widener and Joseph Wilder.

• Fourth grade students on the list are:

Khia Akhter, Tucker Applegate, Alexa Arose, Elijah Austin, Everett Begg, Novalea Belcher, Riot Bock, Leah Bowen, Blakely Brewer, Pyper Brewer, Liam Collins, Haylee Crabtree, Farrah Garver, Chloe Gibbas, Scarlett Grant, Ryan Hahn, Gracie Harmon, Kinley Homer, Talaiya Kincade, Nataliya Leadingham, LeAnn Martin, Myah McCormick, Ava Moore, Owen Pyles-Samuels, Kyrah Richards, Liam Rogers, Arabella Sampson, Ava Shamblin, Diana Spencer, Armoni Steele, Richard Swincher, Ava Temple, Vander Welbaum, Delaney Wenner, Hunter Westfall, Corey Wheeler, Maddox Whitehead and Braydin Wilhite.