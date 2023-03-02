Former fair board president indicted

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY – The former Miami County Fair Board president/manager was indicted on a felony charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Nicholas Shellenberger, 45, of Pleasant Hill, will be arraigned on Monday, March 6, by Judge Jeannine N. Pratt of the Miami County Common Pleas Court.

According to the indictment, Shellenberger allegedly, “while being a public official knowingly authorize or employ the authority or influence of his office to secure authorization of any public contract in which he, a member of his family, or any of his business associates had an interest in violation of the Ohio Revised Code …”

The indictment alleges the activity occurred between around July 29 through Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami County.

The charge is a felony of the fourth degree.