Freshway Foods grows customer base, expands product offerings

SIDNEY — Last year was a strong year for Freshway Foods as they maintained their commitment to serving as a reliable, innovative supplier of fresh-cut processing, repacking, cross docking, and logistics to leading foodservice and retail customers in the eastern half of the United States. Freshway Foods concentrated on growing the business after two years of Covid-19 related restrictions. While Covid-19 related shutdowns were in the rear-view mirror, much of the country continued to navigate supply chain shortages and inflationary cost pressures. “2022 was a year of rebounding sales and growth in our core businesses,” said Devon Beer, president of Freshway Foods and Freshway Logistics.

“We continued to grow our customer base and expanded our product offerings with our retail customers. Also, supply chain and logistical challenges that plagued much of the country were much easier for us to navigate because we were able to leverage our own fleet of trucks and drivers. This allowed us much greater control over the flow of product and customer responsiveness, and remains a big competitive advantage for us,” said Beer.

Freshway Foods has a long history of celebrating associate achievements and milestones. Freshway Foods regularly recognizes associates for their contributions.

“We are proud to recognize our associates. All our associates are valued and considered an essential part of the success we share as an organization. Our goal is to make our company a place that rewards our associates for their dedication and hard work. Our monthly appreciation lunches provide a regular platform to recognize our associates,” said Tony Arnold, HR manager.

In the past year alone, nearly 150 associates were recognized for various achievements or milestones. The company holds monthly appreciation lunches to thank associates for their hard work and dedication. During these lunches associates are recognized in front of their co-workers.

Service award recognition for associates who achieve five-year milestones continued throughout the year. Thirty-three associates have now joined the 20-year service clubs. Associates who join the club representing over two decades of service to the company have their names added to plaques in the lunchroom. Eight associates were welcomed to the club this year including Carlos Mendoza Sanchez, Angel Mendoza, Norberto Sanchez, Mark Denney, Joe Webb, Carol Banks, Don Fortman and Missy Koppin.

Additionally, three associates surpassed 30-years with the company. The list includes Dan Purdy, Kevin Free and Silva Sowders.

The company also continued its High Five award program, which recognizes associates who go above and beyond their normal job duties to help ensure the company’s success. This recognition program takes place monthly and since the program rolled out years ago hundreds of associates have been recognized.

Freshway Foods remains committed to hiring and training great people. The Crew Leader program gives associates the opportunity for professional development and provides bench strength within the organization. Freshway Foods regularly seeks external candidates for positions available within the organization.

“We are always looking to add great people to the team,” said Arnold.

Career opportunities include production associates, shipping and receiving associates, machine operators, quality assurance associates, truck drivers, and several other positions within the organization. Interested candidates can view current openings and apply directly on the www.usfoods.com website.

The company remains committed to investing in the health and well-being of associates by offering a very competitive benefits package. Healthcare insurance eligibility begins on the first day of employment and includes strong medical plans, dental insurance, vision insurance, pre-tax spending accounts, 401(k) plan, employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, educational assistance, adoptions assistance, and several other benefits. In addition, the company provides a generation amount of paid time off.

Freshway Foods, a subsidiary of US Foods, is a fresh fruit and vegetable processor, re-packer, distributor, and logistics provider that serves national and regional restaurant chains, independent restaurants, wholesale distributors, and supermarkets customers across the eastern United States. Based in Sidney, Ohio, Freshway Foods sources products fresh from the field, processes them to the highest quality standards, and delivers those products to customers using their own logistics company.