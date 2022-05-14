Friday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up a 7-5 win over Northmont Friday in non-conferene action.
Ryder Kirtley was 3-for-4 with a double.
Eli Donnan and Hayden Frey were 2-for-4 and Nick Kawecki was 2-for-3.
Connor Hutchinson, Evan Kaiser, Ryan Martz and Daniel Rekow combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
Tippecanoe 12,
West Carrollton 5
WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a road win in MVL action.
Braydon Bottles and Matt Salmon were both 2-for-4 with a double.
Josh Dietz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, DJ Martin had two RBIs and Preston Zumwalt had a double.
Max Dunaway and Dietz combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Piqua 12,
Covington 1
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team won in five innings at Hardman Field.
Zane Pratt was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Brady Ouhl was 2-for-4 with a double.
Brayden Offenbacher and Owen Shawler both doubled.
Pratt and Damian Lawson combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Jensen Wagoner, Trey Schmelzer and Tanner Palsgrove all had hits for Covington.
Jake Dilley, Palsgrove and Tyler Jay combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking six.
Kenton Ridge 7,
Troy Christian 1
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a non-conference game at home.
Zane Harris was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Eagles.
Adam Twiss, Connor Frye and Harris combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Brookville 5,
Miami East 4
BROOKVILLE —The Miami East baseball team lost a close one on the road.
Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Woolley and Luke Hamaker combined on a 12-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Milton-Union 5,
Northridge 0
DAYTON — Wyatt Kimmel pitched a four-hitter as the Milton-Union baseball team picked up a TRC win on the road.
He struck out 13 and walked two.
Ben Schommer, Nathan Thompson and Nathan Morter Jr. were all 2-for-3.
Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 and Paul Lucente and Eric Trittschuh both doubled.
Bethel 10,
New Bremen 7
NEW BREMEN — The Bethel baseball team took a 10-0 lead to the home seventh inning and held on for a 10-7 win Friday.
Noah McCann and Evan Goodman were both 2-for-4 and Christian Barker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gabe Veldman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Luke Gray, Grant Bean and Christian Barker combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Jackson Center 10,
Lehman Catholic 7
JACKSON CENTER — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a non-conference game Friday.
Korban Schmiesing had a double and two RBIs and JD Barhorst was 2-for-4.
Seth Knapke was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and David Rossman and Nathan Sollmann both doubled.
Five pitchers combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.
Newton 4,
TV South 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team picked up a WOAC win Friday.
Carson Knupp was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Indians.
Jyler VanCulin had two RBIs and Brady Downing had a double.
Knupp and Lane Bayer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking six.
SOFTBALL
Troy 10,
Piqua 0
PIQUA — The Troy softball team completed a season sweep of Piqua Friday with a five-inning win to improve to 21-4 overall and 16-2 in the MVL.
Allyson Burns was 3-for-3 and Abigail Welbaum had a home run and two RBIs.
Welbaum pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.
Tarika Sutter had a double for Piqua.
Olivia Anthony and Julia Coppess combined on a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking five.
Vandalia-Butler,
Tippecanoe 7
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped to 7-16 overall and finished 5-13 in the MVL with a home loss Friday.
Tippecanoe will play Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal at Urbana.
Greenville 8,
Covington 5
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped a home game Friday.
The Buccs will play Fort Loramie in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Newton.
Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 at the plate and Maggie Anderson had two RBIs.
Karyanne Turner had a double and Nigella Reck had a triple.
Rogers and Reck combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking five.