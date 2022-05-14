Friday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up a 7-5 win over Northmont Friday in non-conferene action.

Ryder Kirtley was 3-for-4 with a double.

Eli Donnan and Hayden Frey were 2-for-4 and Nick Kawecki was 2-for-3.

Connor Hutchinson, Evan Kaiser, Ryan Martz and Daniel Rekow combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Tippecanoe 12,

West Carrollton 5

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a road win in MVL action.

Braydon Bottles and Matt Salmon were both 2-for-4 with a double.

Josh Dietz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, DJ Martin had two RBIs and Preston Zumwalt had a double.

Max Dunaway and Dietz combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Piqua 12,

Covington 1

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team won in five innings at Hardman Field.

Zane Pratt was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Brady Ouhl was 2-for-4 with a double.

Brayden Offenbacher and Owen Shawler both doubled.

Pratt and Damian Lawson combined on a three-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Jensen Wagoner, Trey Schmelzer and Tanner Palsgrove all had hits for Covington.

Jake Dilley, Palsgrove and Tyler Jay combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking six.

Kenton Ridge 7,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team dropped a non-conference game at home.

Zane Harris was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Eagles.

Adam Twiss, Connor Frye and Harris combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Brookville 5,

Miami East 4

BROOKVILLE —The Miami East baseball team lost a close one on the road.

Nathan Woolley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Woolley and Luke Hamaker combined on a 12-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Milton-Union 5,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — Wyatt Kimmel pitched a four-hitter as the Milton-Union baseball team picked up a TRC win on the road.

He struck out 13 and walked two.

Ben Schommer, Nathan Thompson and Nathan Morter Jr. were all 2-for-3.

Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 and Paul Lucente and Eric Trittschuh both doubled.

Bethel 10,

New Bremen 7

NEW BREMEN — The Bethel baseball team took a 10-0 lead to the home seventh inning and held on for a 10-7 win Friday.

Noah McCann and Evan Goodman were both 2-for-4 and Christian Barker was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Gabe Veldman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Luke Gray, Grant Bean and Christian Barker combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Jackson Center 10,

Lehman Catholic 7

JACKSON CENTER — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a non-conference game Friday.

Korban Schmiesing had a double and two RBIs and JD Barhorst was 2-for-4.

Seth Knapke was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and David Rossman and Nathan Sollmann both doubled.

Five pitchers combined on a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Newton 4,

TV South 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team picked up a WOAC win Friday.

Carson Knupp was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Indians.

Jyler VanCulin had two RBIs and Brady Downing had a double.

Knupp and Lane Bayer combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking six.

SOFTBALL

Troy 10,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Troy softball team completed a season sweep of Piqua Friday with a five-inning win to improve to 21-4 overall and 16-2 in the MVL.

Allyson Burns was 3-for-3 and Abigail Welbaum had a home run and two RBIs.

Welbaum pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Tarika Sutter had a double for Piqua.

Olivia Anthony and Julia Coppess combined on a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Vandalia-Butler,

Tippecanoe 7

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped to 7-16 overall and finished 5-13 in the MVL with a home loss Friday.

Tippecanoe will play Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal at Urbana.

Greenville 8,

Covington 5

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team dropped a home game Friday.

The Buccs will play Fort Loramie in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Newton.

Meg Rogers was 2-for-4 at the plate and Maggie Anderson had two RBIs.

Karyanne Turner had a double and Nigella Reck had a triple.

Rogers and Reck combined on an eight-hitter, striking out four and walking five.