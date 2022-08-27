Friday Night Football Roundup

TROY — The Troy football team couldn’t hold an early 6-3 lead and saw its record go to 1-1 with a 50-20 loss to Xenia Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans will face another challenge next week, traveling to Piqua.

Troy had taken a 6-3 lead when Jahari Ward caught a 43-yard TD pass from Donnie Stanley.

But, Xenia scored the final 34 points of the first half.

Troy rallied to get back within 37-20 in the third quarter.

Logan Ullery had a pick six for the second straight week, returning an attempted screen pass 48 yards for a touchdown and Ward ran five yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Stoltz kicked both PATs, but that is as close as Troy could get.

Ward had 123 yards rushing on 22 carries and caught two passes for 45 yards.

Willie Ritchie had a 39-yard reception.

Evan Johnson led the defense with nine tackles, while Gavin Burris had seven tackles, including two for loss.

Tipp 34,

Sidney 20

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe football team rallied for the second week in a row to improve to 2-0 and win its MVL opener — only not nearly as dramatic as a week ago

Tipp trailed 13-10 at halftime, before scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half to put the game away.

Xavier Jones rushed for 105 yards on two touchdowns on 18 carries, scoring on runs of six and two yards.

Liam Poronsky had a seven-yard TD run and threw a 29-yard TD pass to Evan Liette.

Poronsky completed nine of 18 passes for 126 yards and Liette caught four passes for 61 yards.

Jackson Kleather was 4-for-4 on PATs and kicked field goals of 27 and 40 yards.

Cael Liette had 11 tackles and one sack and Payton Bey had 10 tackles.

Trevor Silcox had eight tackles and Josh Dietz and DJ Martin had seven tackles each.

Maddox Sivon had one interception.

Tippecanoe will host Vandalia-Butler Friday night.

Milton-Union 24,

Valley View 14

GERMANTOWN — The Milton-Union football team picked up an impressive road win Friday night, knocking off Valley View 24-14.

The Bulldogs will host Oakwood in its home opener Thursday, a Thursday Night Lights game.

Michael Elam scored all three touchdowns for the Bulldogs and Mason Grudich kicked a 33-yard field goal to start the game’s scoring and added three PATs.

The Bulldogs opened a 10-0 lead an never trailed.

Elam had TD runs of 2 and 1 yards and caught a 33-yard TD pass from quarterback Nate Morter.

Jordan Foose led the rushing attack with 51 yards on 11 carries.

Morter completed 10 of 20 passes for 129 yards and Cooper Brown caught three passes for 69 yards, including a 53-yard reception.

Peyton Mayfield had six tackles and two interceptions and Connor Gibson had one interception.

Jake Brown had 2.5 tackles for loss and Ozzie Gregg had a sack.

Cooper Brown and Ethan Lane both had a tackle for a loss.

Catholic Central 37,

Troy Christian 14

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy Christian football team dropped to 0-2 on the season Friday night, losing to Catholic Central 37-14 on the road.

The Eagles will host Middletown Madison Friday night.

Carlisle 61,

Miami East 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team dropped to 0-2 with a loss to Carlisle in its home opener Friday night.

The Vikings will play at Northwestern Friday night.

Mechanicsburg 55,

Covington 0

MECHANICSBURG — The Covington football team dropped to 0-2 with a road loss at Mechanicsburg Friday night.

Covington will open TRC play at Troy Christian Sept. 9.

Kenton Ridge 21,

Bethel 7

TIPP CITY — The Bethel football team dropped a home game to Kenton Ridge Friday night to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Bethel will host Brookville Friday night.

Lehman

vs. New Bremen

In a matchup of 1-0 teams, Lehman Catholic will play New Bremen Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.