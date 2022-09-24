Friday Night Football Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy football team picked up its third win in a row Friday night, getting past Sidney 25-7 in MVL action.

Troy improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL, while Sidney dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVL.

Troy will host Tippecanoe Friday.

Troy got the scoring started with a safety in the first quarter.

Willie Ritchie ran 46 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to make it 8-0, but the PAT kick failed.

The defense scored in the third quarter when Marcus Cavanaugh returned an interceptions 50 yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Stoltz made the PAT kick and added a 24-yard field goal to make it 18-0 going to the final quarter.

After Sidney scored on a 93-yard pass play to close within 18-7, Cameron Stoltz put the game away.

He ran nine yards for a touchdown and kicked the PAT.

Nick Kawecki led the rushing attack with 107 yards on 28 carries.

Colin Stoltz had 55 yards on nine carries and Ritchie had 53 yards on six carries.

Cameron Stoltz completed five of six passes for 43 yards and Ritchie caught four passes for 32 yards.

Devon Strobel led the defense with five tackles and Payton Lande recovered a fumble.

Piqua 63,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Piqua football team scored two more defensive touchdowns in a romp over Fairborn Friday night in MVL action.

Piqua improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL, while Fairborn dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVL.

Piqua will host Greenville Friday.

Elijah Frazier returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown and Mickey Anderson returned an interceptions 38 yards for a score.

Dre’Sean Roberts caught touchdown passes of 37, 37 and 21 yards and Brady Ouhl ran 58 yards for a score.

Andrew Miller had a 56-yard TD run, Ky Warner ran 21 yards for a score and Sam Schmiesing had an 8-yard TD run.

Ouhl completed six of eight passes for 131 yards and Dre’Sean Roberts had three catches for 95 yards.

Warner led the rushing attack with 204 yards on 15 carries and Andrew Miller had 74 yards on four carries.

Warner also had an interception and Brennan Johns forced a fumble.

Colten Beougher led the defense with 13 tackles and Johns had nine tackles.

Anderson, Schmiesing and Devon Finley all had eight tackles.

Milton-Union 49,

Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC, while the Vikings dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the TRC.

Blake Brumbaugh scored on a 65-yard run, a 30-yard pass from Nate Morter and a 38-yard interception return.

Michael Elam, Jordan Foose, Peyton Mayfield and Ian Coffey also ran for touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Morter completed all three of his passes for 58 yards.

Thirteen different ball carriers combined for 217 yards rushing.

Ozzie Gregg had eight tackles and Colten Hulgren had seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Dylan Williams led the Vikings rushing attack with seven carries for 70 yards.

Williams had seven tackles and Connor Dalton had six and forced a fumble.

Luke Bowsher recovered a fumble.

Riverside 42,

Troy Christian 0

DEGRAFF — The Eagles dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, while the Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.

Bethel 24,

Lehman 15

PIQUA — The Bees improved to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the TRC with a win at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The Cavaliers dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the TRC.

Lucas Truman caught a 58-yard TD pass from Cooper Mears for Bethel and added a seven-yard TD run.

Elijah Alberti caught a 5-yard TD pass from Mears and Jace Houck kicked a 44-yard field goal.

Mears completed nine of 19 passes for 165 yards and Truman caught three passes for 98 yards.

Truman also forced a fumble and Elijah Schroeder and Wyatt Goins had interceptions.

Remi Brannan had nine tackles and Jason Bowen added six trackles.