Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center feature a classic movie with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

On Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show the 1959 romantic comedy, “Pillow Talk.” This timeless film tells the charming story of Jan Morrow (Doris Day), an uptight interior decorator who must share a party line with laid-back playboy Brad Allen (Rock Hudson). A real connection is made when the two meet and he begins wooing her with late-night calls – while pretending to be someone else. Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actress, this enjoyable movie co-stars Tony Randall. “Pillow Talk” is the film that brought Rock Hudson and Doris Day together on screen for the first time.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7 – 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.