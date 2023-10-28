Friday Playoff Football Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team opened a 42-7 halftime lead and ruised to a 49-20 win in D-III, Region 12 first round playoff action at Tipp City Park Friday night.

Tipp, 9-2, will host Chaminade-Julienne, 7-4 at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Eagles defeated Mount Healthy 35-28 Friday night.

Cael Liette had 106 yards and two touchdown on seven carries, including a 49-yard TD run.

Logan Butera had 116 yards on nine carries, including a 74-yard TD run.

Peyton Schultz completed eight of 10 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Lucas Merry caught a 31-yard TD pass, Evan Liette caught an 18-yard TD pass and Cael Liette caught a 5-yard TD pass.

Merry added a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, CJ Bailey kicked four PATs and Kade Teel kicked three PATs.

Teel and Jackson Smith recovered fumbles and Merry had an interception.

Cael Liette led the defense with 13 tackles and Trace Trent had eight tackles.

D-V

Preble Shawnee 28,

Milton-Union 17

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team had its season end with a loss at home Friday night in D-V, Region 20 action.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a record of 7-4.

Brookville 55,

Miami East 3

BROOKVILLE — It was a tough night on the road for the Vikings in D-V, Region 20 action.

Miami East finished the season with a 6-5 record.

KJ Gustin completed 12 of 24 passes for 181 yards.

Dylan Haught caught two passes for 69 yards, Kamden Wolfe had two catches for 38 yards, Michael Hohenstein had three catches for 30 yards and Lincoln Littlejohn had three catches for 28 yards.

But, the Vikings had just 32 yards rushing on 32 attempts.

Katie Paulus kicked a 28-yard field goal.

D-VI

Versailles 40,

Troy Christian 0

VERSAILLES — The Troy Christian football team couldn’t score in a D-VI, Region 24 playoff game.

The Eagles finish the season with a record of 3-8.

D-VII

Cedarville 42,

Lehman 28

CEDARVILLE — The Lehman Catholic football team dropped a high-scoring road game in D-VII, Region 28 playoff action.

The Cavaliers finish the season with a record of 7-4.

Minster 50,

Bradford 8

MINSTER — The Bradford football team ran into a tough challenge Friday night in D-VII, Region 28 playoff action.

The Railroaders finish the season with a 5-5 record.

Bradford scored on a 28-yard pass from Owen Canan to Hudson Hill and Canan ran for the two-point PAT.

Canan completed 13 passes for 179 yards.

Hill had five catches for 76 yards and Landon Wills had five catches for 40 yards.

But, the Railroaders were held to minus-24 yards rushing.

Trey Schemlzer had 17 tackles and Tucker Miller had nine tackles.

Garrett Trevino had an interception and seven tackles and Canan, Raiden Wombold and Rallie Wirrig had seven tackles.