Friends of the Library to host book sale, city BBQ fundraiser

CENTERVILLE — The Friends of the Washington-Centerville Public Library (WCPL) will hold a fall treasure chest book sale from Oct. 19 to 21, at the Centerville Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Road.

The sale will feature thousands of books in pristine condition. In addition, children’s picture books will be part of the sale at just $5 per bag, and sale bags will be provided.

Book sales are the major fundraisers of the Friends of WCPL. Over its 11-year history the group has donated over $260,000 to the library. These donations help to fund special projects like Family Film Nights, a canine reading mentorship, equipment for the new Creativity Commons Makerspace, summer reading club incentives, and much more.

Friends of WCPL membership starts at $10 and can be purchased at the library during the sale. The sale is open to members only on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and to the general public Friday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct 22, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

A fundraiser at City BBQ in Centerville is scheduled for the Friends of WCPL on Monday, Oct. 23. Mention “Fund A” when purchasing your meal for the Friends to receive a portion of the sales from that day.

For more information on Washington-Centerville Public Library, visit www.wclibrary.info.