Friends of the Piqua Library present Holiday Cabaret

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra Submitted photo | Friends of the Piqua Public Library

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their 10th annual Holiday Cabaret on Sunday, Nov. 19th at 7 pm in the grand ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

This year, the Friends will feature the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra along with soloist, Jennifer Fair. Now in its 34th year, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra is a community based, all volunteer, symphony orchestra comprised of current and former professionals, local musicians, and college music majors. The orchestra performs under the leadership of renowned concert artist and conductor Awadagin Pratt. James Johnston serves as associate conductor. Soloist, Jennifer Fair, has been an audience favorite soloist with the Miami Valley Symphony for many years and is known for her soaring vocals and superb showmanship. Also, performing will be the Piqua Children’s Chorus, organized and directed by Pat Jacomet and Jason Townsend.

Tickets for reserved seating are $50 each and will be sold to the Friends of the Library on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon in the main lobby of the library. Tickets for the public will be available on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library. After that date, tickets will be available at Hallmark in downtown Piqua.

A cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres will be available that evening.. This is the only fundraiser presented by the Friends of the library each year and is a very popular event.

The Friends of the Piqua Library was organized in 2011. It promotes advocacy for the library, support for its outstanding staff and provides innovative programming, equipment and supplies for one of Piqua greatest amenities, the Piqua Public Library. Housed in the Fort Piqua Plaza it is one of the most beautiful libraries in the State of Ohio. Visit us on our website www.friendsofthepiqualibrary.com or on Facebook.