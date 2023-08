TROY — The Frosty Brown Fall Batting Leagues will begin soon.

The original Frosty Brown Fall Batting League (ages 13-18) begins Sept. 6.

Cost is $125 per player and there will be three to four games a week at Duke Park Legion Field.

The Junior Frosty Brown Fall Batting League (ages 9-12) begins Sept. 9.

Cost is $100 per player.

There will be two games each Saturday at the Duke Park Softball Fields.

For more information, contact Frosty Brown at (937) 474-9093 or email [email protected]