Funderburg named to Hobart Institute Board of Directors

TROY — The Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is pleased to welcome Tom Funderburg as the newest member of the Board of Directors. Tom was elected to serve on May 5.

Funderburg is a native of Troy, graduating from Troy High School and Villanova University. He is retired from the City of Troy where he served for over 15 years as Assistant City Director and Human Resource Director. He brings over 40 years of executive management and leadership experience to the board and is looking forward to serving.

“Hobart Institute of Welding Technology has a reputation as one of the best welding colleges in the country and provides career development for hundreds of graduates each year,” stated Funderburg. “I am looking forward to providing support and direction as the organization continues to grow and expand its impact on the welding industry”.

“Our current Board of Directors are very engaged and committed to the mission of the Institute,” says Scott A. Mazzulla, president & CEO. “Tom is a great fit for our members and brings many years of experience. I am excited and thankful for Tom being a member of the board for this prestigious college.”

Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, dedicated to welding training and education excellence, is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit educational facility located at 400 Trade Square East, Troy. Housing over 330 welding stations on 12+ acres, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology is committed to training the world’s best welders. Visit their website at www.welding.org or contact them at 937-332-9500 for more information on the skill and technical training opportunities the college offers.