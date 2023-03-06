Gas aggregation program to go before Troy voters

TROY — Voters in the city of Troy will have the opportunity to vote on a city-wide gas aggregation program during the May 2 primary election.

If approved, the city will negotiate a three-year natural gas supply rate as a part of the Miami Valley Communications Council gas aggregation program.

Troy residents are currently eligible to participate in a community electric aggregation program through Energy Harbor. Similar to electric aggregation, the gas aggregation program is designed to provide Troy residents with greater “buying power,”said a city of Troy press release. This is achieved via the negotiation of a group gas rate that is lower than individual rates. Additionally, a three-year rate guarantee will eliminate rate fluctuations for households, thereby providing greater predictability and stability.

Residents will be automatically enrolled in the gas aggregation program unless they choose to opt-out. Letters will be sent explaining the opt out process if the issue is approved by the voters. Residents may opt out of the program at any time.

For questions, contact Mark Wendling, assistant director of Public Service and Safety for the city of Troy at 937-339-7639.

For questions about the language on the ballot issue, contact the Miami County Board of Elections at 937-440-3900 or visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami.