Gearing up for the 2022 Miami County Fair

TROY — As the heat burns on and school draws closer, 4-H participants and food truck enthusiasts alike will flock to the Miami County Fairgrounds for a week of project showcases, food, rides, entertainment and more.

The fair will kick off at 10:30 a.m Friday, Aug. 12, with the Miami County Fair Royalty Competition at the entertainment tent, with official opening ceremonies beginning at noon and the crowning of Miami County Junior Fair King and Queen commencing at 1 p.m.

The entertainment tent will feature various activities and showcases throughout fair week, including:

• Junior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review, beginning at noon Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Senior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Junior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review, beginning at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Senior 4-H Arst and Miscellaneous Review, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Junior 4-H Clothing Review, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Senior 4-H Clothing Review, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Sunday Morning Worship Service: Cove Spring Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14;

• Gospel Fest beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14;

• Cloverbud Show and Tell, followed by graduation beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17;

• The 50 Years Wedding Anniversary Photo beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17;

• The Senior Citizens Luncheon beginning at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Outside of the entertainment tent, fair-goers can find plenty to do as they walk the fairgrounds.

Rolling Stone Rodeo will hold a show from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the stadium. Admission is $10.

The OMPTA/COPTA Tractor Pulls will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13. Stadium admission is $10 and a stadium admission pit pass is $20.

The annual cheerleading competition will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. at the stadium front.

The corn hole tournament will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 beginning at 1 p.m. at Kennys Kourts.

The Miami County Kids Livestock Scramble will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 at the stadium. Admission is $2.

Nashville Crush will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at the stadium front.

Harness racing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Stadium Race Track.

A pancake contest for kids age 10 to 17 will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 under the stadium. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, contact the Miami County Extension Office at 937-440-3945.

The Smash-It Demolition Derby will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the stadium. Admission is $10.

KOI Dragracing will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the stadium. Admission is $10.

Jessup Amusements will be providing the rides for this years’ fair. Advance sale wristbands cost $15 per person and are good any day of the fair during regular wristband session. Otherwise, each ride requires up to five tickets per person. Tickets are $1 each, 22 tickets for $20, or 50 tickets for $40. The ride schedule is as follows:

• Friday, Aug. 12: Rides open at 5 p.m. with the wristband session held from 6 to 10 p.m.; wristbands cost $20.

• Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14; Rides open at 1 p.m. with the wristband sessions held from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; wristbands cost $20.

• Monday, Aug. 15: Rides open at 1 p.m. with the wristband sessions held from 1 to 5 p.m. at a cost of $15 and 6 to 10 p.m. at a cost of $20.

• Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17; Rides open at 5 p.m. with the wristband sessions held from 6 to 10 p.m.; wristbands cost $20.

General admission to the Miami County Fair is $6 daily for everyone age 9 and older. Season tickets, which are 7 admission tear-off tickets, cost $30 per person.