Georgia man dies in Clark County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a single-vehicle in Bethel Township, Clark County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from OSP, the crash claimed the life of Michael Eugene Mckelvin, 53, of Powder Springs, Georgia on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 2:19 p.m. on state Route 235 near Hartley Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on state Route 235 when it drove off the left side of the roadway striking a light pole and a ditch.

The vehicle was operated Mckelvin, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP was assisted on scene by the Bethel Township Fire & EMS, New Carlisle Fire & EMS and the Clark County Coroner’s office.