Get “All Shook Up” at the APAC

TROY — On Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., Love Productions, Inc. presents Elvis: The Concert of Kings at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

Experience the legendary power and presence of music’s greatest icon, Elvis Presley, in this sensational salute to The King. Featuring three of the world’s finest Elvis tribute performers — Victor Trevino, Moses Snow and Bill Cherry—the evening promises to leave audiences “all shook up” by the spot-on looks, vocals and charisma of these world-class entertainers. From the electrifying early years of the 1950s to the stunning sex-symbol era of the 1960s to the powerful Las Vegas years of the 1970s, concert-goers won’t believe their eyes and ears. The show is musically orchestrated to perfection by the talented and award-winning Royal Tribute Band and hosted by Charles Stone, Elvis Presley’s friend and Tour Director from 1970 to 1977.

Trevino is a world-renowned, award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist. He currently performs for the world’s largest tribute show, “Legends in Concert,” including a residency in Las Vegas where “Legends in Concert” is still the longest running show on the Las Vegas Strip. Trevino also performs on the Elvis Lives Tour, the only Elvis production sanctioned by Graceland. His Elvis tribute has opened for music icons, including, Donny Osmond, Olivia Newton John, George Wallace, Pat Green, Boys II Men and Foreigner, to name just a few. In 2022, Trevino was crowned Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute. Although Trevino loves all eras of the music of Elvis, he specializes in Elvis’s music from the 50s and 60s, recreating the excitement of Elvis’s younger and wilder years. With authentic rawness that provokes fans to remember their own teenage years, Trevino entertains and attracts Elvis fans both young and young-at-heart. As a fan of The King himself, Trevino humbly strives to maintain a respectful image of Elvis to honor the man who “dared to rock!”

Snow is a seven-time fan favorite winner and a multi-award-winning Elvis tribute performer from Fort Worth, Texas. He started his journey in the music business and the Elvis world at the young age of 13, and since then, he has developed into one of the leading Elvis tribute performers in the country. At just 19-years-old, Snow has performed across the U.S., Canada and Europe in the six years he has been paying tribute to The King on stage. In 2021, Snow became the youngest ever winner at The Images of The King World Championships in Memphis, Tenn. He has also received the prestigious Heart of the King Horizon Award. Snow strives to give an authentic and respectful tribute to Elvis Presley in every performance he delivers.

Born into a musical family, Cherry was introduced to the rich sounds of southern-style gospel music at an early age by his father, a Pentecostal minister. A life-long fan of Elvis Presley, Cherry began his performing career in 1989, eager to honor the memory and the music of The King. He quickly became an award-winning performer, and in 2009, he took first place at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Preliminaries in Tupelo, Miss., and first place again at the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Championships in Memphis, Tenn. With these back-to-back wins in 2009, Cherry became the first ever winner, consecutively in the same year, of the title of Ultimate Elvis Champion at both the birthplace and the hometown of Elvis Presley. Cherry subsequently starred as a featured artist in the highly acclaimed International Broadway Musical “Elvis Lives” from 2009 through 2018. Cherry specializes in Elvis’s concert years from the 1970s, taking great pride to honor his music idol with each performance. With precise vocals, movements, and uncanny physical resemblance, Cherry’s interpretive style is instantly recognizable and embraced by audiences. From the most tender love ballads to hard-rocking showstoppers, Cherry delivers each song with impeccable energy, spirit, and heart, capturing the sheer essence of Elvis on stage.

Joining these three award-winning performers to weave the story line of Elvis through the years is longtime Elvis friend and colleague Charles Stone. Stone began his career in entertainment in the mid-1960s as a booking agent, working with popular acts such as Little Richard, Fats Domino, Louis Armstrong and the Coasters. In the late 1960’s, Concerts West recruited Stone to promote several soaring artists, including Led Zeppelin, Chicago, Grand Funk, Three Dog Night, Frank Sinatra and, eventually, Elvis Presley. As Tour Producer for Elvis Presley throughout the 1970’s, Stone had the rare opportunity to be closely associated with both Elvis Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Stone flew with Elvis and his associates on Elvis’s personal plane, The Lisa Marie, from city to city each time Elvis went on tour. Being in the unique position of traveling with Elvis and also managing the personal details of each tour, Stone experienced daily life in Elvis’s world and developed a close working relationship and close friendship with Colonel Parker and the entire TCB (Taking Care of Business) gang. Stone’s book, entitled “My Years with Elvis and the Colonel,” is both informative and entertaining, giving a captivating inside look into the fascinating world of The King.

Tickets prices for Elvis: Concert of Kings at the APAC start at $20 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7332229/elvis-the-concert-of-kings-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information or to order tickets to any APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.