Girls Regional Wrestling/State Gymnastics Roundup

MARYSVILLE — Piqua junior Averi Wiley, Miami East sophomore Kira Cole and Tippecanoe junior Emma Hanrahan all advanced to the first OHSAA girls state wrestling tournament at Sunday’s regional tournament at Maryscille.

Wiley (100 pounds) and Cole (115) were both crowned champions.

Wiley, 15-1, pinned her way through the tournament.

She started with a pin in 1:15 of Marilynn Mejeur of Delaware Hayes.

In the semifinals, she pinned Lilly Swiefel of Gibsonbrug in 3:29 and in the championship match she pinned Bella Graziani of Tinora in 2:15.

Cole ran her record to 35-0 on the season.

She opened with a pin of Liv Hussar of Rossford in 1:53 and pinned Olivia Gill of Findlay in 1:48.

In the semifinals, she pinned Hallie Winslow of Elgin in 2:28 and she recorded a 6-2 decision over Morgan Leonhardt of Gibsonburg in the title match.

Hanrahan (130) finished third.

Hanrahan pinned Hannah Richards of Toledo Start in 1:04 and Evelyn Blue of Holland Springfield in 1:51.

In the semifinals, she lost by pin to Cadence Wallave of Port Clinton in 1:117.

Hanrahan won her go-to-state match with an 8-4 decision over Jada Weiss of Bellbrook and won by forfeit over Katie Palmer of Marysville in the third-place match.

Alivia Wade (125) and Maryn Gross (140) also wrestled for Miami East.

Wade advanced to the semifinals with a pin of Hannah Howard of London in 18 seconds and a pin of Sophie Holt of Marion Harding in 2:25.

She lost to Shayla Pappert of River Valley by pin in 4:57, lost to go-to-state match Malia Burkhardt of Marysville by pin in 4:28 and lost the fifth-place match by a 12-6 decision to Taylor Nichols of Findlay.

Gross went 1-2.

She lost by pin in 30 seconds to Kayden Lewis of Rossford, before pinning Alexandra Matamoros of Greenville in 1:58.

She then lost to Nalease Danzy of Delaware Hayes by pin in 1:28.

Miller ties

for 23rd

HILLIARD — Miami East gymnast Keelie Miller competed in the vault at the state gymnastics meet Saturday at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Miller tied for 23rd with a score of 9.125.