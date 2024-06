Sister Anderson of Utah,, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, washes the propeller on “Sunny, a WACO Classic belonging to the WACO Historical Society of Troy on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Anderson is within a few weeks of completing her 18 month mission that nearly all Mormons undertake before becoming “full” members of the church. Girls undertake an 18 month mission while boys do two years. Anderson will be in the Troy area for five more weeks.