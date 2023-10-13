Golf/Tennis Postseason Roundup

Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh returns serve as partner Ellie Coate looks on in a doubles match Thursday at the Lindner Family ATP Tennis Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Mitchell Sargent hits a birdie putt on the 18th green at Heatherwoode Golf Course Wednesday at the boys D-I district golf tournament. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Will Riehle chips on to the 18th green Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Casey Rogers hits a forehand return in a doubles match Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Riya Patel hits a forehand return Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Ellie Waibel returns serve Thursday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

MASON — Five doubles teams and three singles players competed in the D-I and D-II district tennis tournament Thursday at the D-I district tennis tournament at the Lindner Family ATP Tennis Center.

DIVISION I

Troy had two doubles teams competing.

Elizabeth Niemi and Nina Short lost to Abigail Price and Reagan Gilbert of Lakota East 6-3, 6-3 and Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull lost to Emma Wagner and Pratyusha Poompanit of Mason 6-0, 6-0.

DIVISION II

The Milton-Union doubles team of Shannon Brumbaugh and Ellie Coate and the Tippecanoe doubles team of Riya Patel and Ellie Waibel missed qualifying for state by one match.

They defeated Annette Lalonde and Ceci Viveros of Summit Country Day 6-1, 6-4, before losing to Ella Malafa and Lucy Glassmeyer of Mariemont 6-4, 6-2.

Tippecanoe had three singles players and two doubles teams competing.

In singles, Morgan Collins lost to Mallory Hitchcock of Eaton 6-0, 6-0. Hitchock teamed with Macy Hitchock to win the state doubles title a year ago.

Mia Tobias lost to Kennedi Washington of Miami Valley School 6-0, 6-0 and Nicki Bauer lost to Ayla Daoud of Cincinnati Country Day 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Amelia Staub and Kara Snipes lost to Annie Gayonski and Annie Schaefer of Alter in a third set tiebreaker.

Patel and Waibel defeatedMiranda Wang and Abbi Stokes of Cincinnati Christian Hills Academy 6-3, 6-3 before losing to Brooke Arrington and Lillian Dwyer Indian Hill in the go-to state match 6-0, 6-2.

D-I Golf

SPRINGBORO — The Tippecanoe girls golf team finished 12th at the D-I district golf tournament Thursday.

Tipp shot a 389.

Red Devil scores were Olivia Kreusch 91, Abigail Poston 96, Ella Berning 97, Ava Hanrahan 105 and Katelin Smith 110.

BOYS

WEDNESDAY

D-I Golf

SPRINGBORO — The Tippecanoe and Troy boys golf teams had their seasons end at the D-I district golf tournament Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Tippecanoe finished 10th with a 329 total.

Will Riehle led the Red Devils with a 77.

Other Tippecanoe scores were Owen White 82, Eli Voisard 85, Maxwell Gustavson 85 and Austin Siefring 100.

Troy finished 16th with a 355.

Mitchell Sargent led the Trojans and missed qualifying for state by four shots with a 75.

Other Troy scores were Blake Sager 89, Van Davis 93, Bryce Massingill 98 and Jeffrey Smith 100.