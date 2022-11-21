Grand Illumination of Troy

TROY — Santa Claus is coming to town and Troy Main Street will be welcoming him in style on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Grand Illumination.

The Grand Illumination kicks off in downtown Troy at 5 p.m. Carriage rides will be held on the Public Square from 5-8:30 p.m., and free warm drinks, treats and glow sticks will be available the entire evening.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Grand Illumination,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “The Grand Illumination is a community event that brings people together each year to reconnect and experience the magic of the Holiday Season.”

A musical performance by The Melody Men will take place on stage at 6:15 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted downtown in a fire truck and then, with the help of magic dust, they will light the Christmas tree and the rest of downtown.

“Grand Illumination is sure to be an event that everyone in the family will enjoy,” said Keller. “We are looking forward to a fun and exciting night of celebration.”

The Grand Illumination is held on the Public Square in downtown Troy. Events begin downtown at 5 p.m. and on stage at 6:15 p.m. The tree will be lit around 7 p.m. All are welcome to experience the magic.

Thank you to our Troy Main Street sponsors whose generosity makes events like this possible. Troy Main Street sponsors include Kettering Health, Harlow Builders, Alvetro Orthodontics, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health, Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, GNB Banking Centers, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Metronet, Fifth Third Bank, KSM Metal Fabrication and Winans Chocolates + Coffees.