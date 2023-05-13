Grand jury hands up indictments

By Jordan Green

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County grand jury issued indictments for possession of cocaine and fentanyl-related compounds, rape, gross sexual imposition, among other charges on Wednesday, May 10.

• Devan C. Boone, of Dayton, 23, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jerry L. North, of West Milton, 59, was indicted on three counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, for sexual conduct with a minor under the age of thirteen, and one count of intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony.

• Samantha J. Gansheimer, of Piqua, 44, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today and Miami Valley Sunday News.