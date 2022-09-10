Grandview Foundation hosts drive-in movie night

DAYTON — Grandview Foundation is hosting a movie night to benefit health and wellness programs on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton.

The evening will begin with performances from two physician-led bands, Sadbox and Add-On Room, followed by a special screening of “Field of Dreams.”

The gates open at 4 p.m. Sadbox will play from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Add-On Room will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

Tickets cost $20 per carload and can be purchased online at https://planned2give.networkforgood.com/events/45547-grandview-foundation-s-night-at-the-dixie-twin or at the door. Proceeds will fund community cooking classes at Gem City Market Teaching Kitchen and health and wellness programs at Cassano Health Center.