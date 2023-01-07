Grant Olsen free concert, workshop

TIPP CITY — The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will partner with the Hayner for a free dulcimer concert on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 21, the group will present several music workshops at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren, 4817 State Route 202 in Tipp City beginning at 9 a.m.

Grant Olsen will be the featured musician for this concert and workshop weekend. Grant won the 2019 winner of the National Mountain Dulcimer competition at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kan. Although he was only 17 years old when he won this nationally recognized competition, he has gone on to start an online business selling hand-crafted stick dulcimers. In addition, he is building a reputation as a dulcimer educator whenever his college schedule allows. He has taught at the Chromatic Mountain Dulcimer Summit, Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival and Stephen Foster Dulcimer Retreat.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding this free concert and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, please call 937-339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.