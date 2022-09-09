Greenville People’s Choice Fine Arts Show set for Oct.

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show this fall.

This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center located at 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD.

Awards will be determined by a “People’s Choice” vote. The prize categories will include first, second and third place in the amounts $300, $200 and $100 respectively, as well as first, second and third place for a various abilities category in the amounts $100, $75 and $50 respectively. Numerous honorable mention prizes in cash and gift certificates will also be included. A special award will be given for the best “Park” themed art for $100 which will be judged by Jessica Shafer from Darke DD.

The decision to host a People’s Choice Art Show came after careful consideration from the group.

“After not having a show for the past several years, it was a good time to assess our situation and try something new. We hope that allowing the public to vote on the prizes will get more people from the community interested in viewing the artwork on display,” said Jennifer Overholser, Art Guild president, in a press release.

The People’s Choice show is being modeled after the Hoffman Art Show, which has been held successfully in West Milton for 15 years.

The Greenville Art Guild would like to thank all the sponsors for their support to make this show possible:

• Gold sponsors ($300+): The Jordan Agency and Dr. Tom & Suzanne Brown.

• Silver sponsors ($200+): Hittle’s GMC and Steve & Eileen Litchfield.

• Bronze sponsors ($100+): Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Troutwine Auto Sales and Park National Bank.

• Other donations and gift certificates include: Catering by Michael James, $300 purchase; Granny’s Corner Frame Shop, $100 gift certificate; Medicine & More, $100 gift certificate; Wieland Jewelers, $50 gift certificate; Greenville National Bank, $75; Double M Diner, $75 gift certificate; Dave Knapp Ford, $75; Johnston Chiropractic, $50 and Regina Whipp in Memory of Rita Orr, $25.

Artists interested in participating can still join. The postmark deadline to submit an entry into the show is Sept. 16. The fee is $15 for Art Guild Members and participants in the Various Abilities Category, or $25 for non-guild members. The fee allows up to three original pieces to be entered into the show. Entry forms and guidelines can be requested by emailing Jennifer Overholser at [email protected] All artwork must be dropped off at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center at 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. on Oct. 3 between 5 and 8 p.m. Photography will not be accepted into this show.

Voting and viewing for the show will be as follows: Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must be 16 years or older to vote. One vote per person.

A reception and awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend the reception and enjoy the work created by talented local artists. Light refreshments will be available.