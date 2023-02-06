Greenville VFW hosts Darke Co. Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday Feb. 11.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Southern Memories and Darke County’s own Kim Campbell.

Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All guests must be 21 years or older.

For questions or more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.