Gymnastics ‘Rollers’ registration open

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a brand new program – Gymnastics “Rollers.” This seven-week program offers one class for kids ages 6-8.

Participants will learn the proper mechanics of gymnastics while improving their balance, strength and coordination. This co-ed class will focus on basic gymnastics skills such as cartwheels, handstands, back bends and pullovers. The goal is to keep kids active, stress the importance of good form, teach injury prevention and improve their sports performance while exploring just how much fun this sport can be.

Registration is now open! Classes begin Jan. 5, 2023, every Thursday from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 937-440-9622. Cost is $30 per child for members and $55 per child for non-members. Registration is limited, so register early. For further questions and information, contact Gage Uderman at 937-440-9622 or [email protected]