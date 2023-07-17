William M. Harrelson III, center in blue and grey, and his father Robert M. Harrelson, right center, of Harrelson & Harrelson LLP, cut the ribbon Monday, July 17, along with the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador Team and Board of Directors in celebration of five years since they transitioned into their own law firm. Harrelson & Harrelson is located at 9 W. Water St., Troy. The firm focuses on offering legal services for business, family and real estate needs.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today