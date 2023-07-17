Hartzell Propeller’s presence at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 begins Monday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, July 30. Submitted photo | Hartzell Propeller

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Hartzell Propeller’s dynamic presence at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 features plenty of airplanes, propellers, airshow pilots, special deals for backcountry flyers, pilot proficiency sessions, and even Warbird tram tours.

AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 begins Monday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, July 30, said a press release from Hartzell Propeller.

Props and Planes

Hartzell Propeller’s outdoor exhibit at booth 296-297 will showcase many props from the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. The booth lineup includes: Flight Chops’ Van’s RV-14 with three-blade Explorer prop; Recreational Aviation Foundation’s Cessna 185 with three-blade Voyager prop; two-blade Trailblazer prop; five-blade TBM prop; five-blade Kodiak; and two-blade blended airfoil

Other companies throughout AirVenture will also be displaying Hartzell props. Blackhawk Aerospace (booth 322), Epic Aircraft (booth 235), and MagniX (booth NASA) all plan to display Hartzell 5-blade carbon fiber composite props. Diamond Aircraft (booth nine) will exhibit a DA40 NG aircraft with a new Hartzell 3-blade carbon fiber Polaris propeller.

Wipaire (booth 162) will also be exhibiting a Wipaire Cessna Caravan with a new Hartzell 4-blade carbon fiber Yukon prop. Aircraft manufacturer Daher (booth 387) will have 5-blade Hartzell props on all its Kodiak and TBM models. OEMs Pilatus Business Aircraft (booth 124) and Piper Aircraft (booth 140) will also have five-blade Hartzell props equipped on their turboprops.

In addition, Aviat Aircraft (booth 205), American Champion Aircraft (booth 223-224) Cubcrafters (booth 272-274) along with Van’s Aircraft (booth 604-605 and 618-619) all plan to display two-blade Hartzell carbon fiber Trailblazer propellers.

Aerobatic Performances

Hartzell Propeller’s high-performing props are the first choice for many of the all-star aerobatic performers at this year’s show. The lineup includes Michael Goulian, Kevin Coleman, Greg Koontz, Matt Younkin, Bill Stein, Jim Peitz, and Ken Rieder of the Redline Airshows team. Sean Tucker will also be there to support the EAA Young Eagles.

Just for Backcountry Flyers

At EAA AirVenture again this year, Hartzell Propeller is continuing its relationship with the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) by providing special $1,000 discounts on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers sold to RAF members. In addition, Hartzell Propeller is donating $250 to RAF for each propeller sold to a member.

The propellers offered in this partnership include:

• The Voyager – three-blade aluminum scimitar – optimized for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 fleets.

• The Pathfinder – three-blade Raptor series, carbon fiber composite – available for the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as several other experimental aircraft.

• The Trailblazer – two-blade or three-blade carbon fiber composite – available for various aircraft models from American Champion, American Legend, Aviat, Avipro, Cubcrafters, Glasair, and Maule.

Many of these propellers are offered through our Top Prop Performance Conversions program and are designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates.

New for kit planes

Hartzell has developed a new 2 blade lightweight Raptor series carbon fiber blended airfoil (BA) propeller for Van’s Aircraft RV Models and a new 2- blade carbon fiber composite propeller option for the Lancair 360 aircraft.

RV Aircraft bundle discount starting today

Beginning today, Hartzell is offering an additional $500 bundle purchase discount to builders of RV aircraft who order a Lycoming engine and Hartzell propeller when the two items are ordered together. Under this offer, a total of $1,500 will be discounted off the current published pricing.

The additional $500 price reduction for the Hartzell propeller portion of the bundle is available and effective on orders placed through the end of calendar year 2023. Hartzell propellers that are currently on an open order that were purchased under the previous engine/propeller bundle also qualify for the additional $500 discount, which will be automatically applied.

Pilot proficiency center

Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech are also promoting the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center (PPC). This advanced facility is dedicated to giving pilots of all skill levels, including beginners, a chance to improve their flying and decision-making abilities with state-of-the-art Redbird flight simulators and informative tech talks.

Warbirds tram transportation

Hartzell Propeller hasn’t forgotten the airplanes and veteran pilots that helped save freedom and democracy. At the center of the Warbirds area is Warbirds in Review, a large display area that profiles several of the rare and unique warbirds from the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War.

Hartzell Propeller is sponsoring the ground trams that move attendees to the EAA Warbirds area. The Warbird Tram Tour operates at AirVenture Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This 30-minute, narrated tour is free to everyone, and the route covers all 12 zones of the Warbirds area.

The tram station where the tour begins is located at the intersection of Eide Rd. and the P1 taxiway, adjacent to Warbirds Alley. A Warbirds area site map is also provided free of charge to all guests. This is the 14th year of this attraction.

See upwards of 400 to 500 jets, fighters, bombers, trainers, and other historic airplanes that played key roles in the 20th century’s world conflicts. Many of the warbirds have been restored beyond their original glory and outfitted in the colorful paint schemes they proudly displayed in combat.

About Hartzell Propeller

Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.

About Hartzell Aviation

The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are held as subsidiaries and operate as stand-alone businesses with independent management teams, guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.