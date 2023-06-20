Manager of Product Support & Technical Publications John Popel makes technical presentation to attendees from 12 countries. Courtesy photo| Hartzell Propeller

PIQUA — Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing, recently hosted the company’s biennial International Prop Shop Seminar. The event brought together propeller maintenance professionals from around the world to promote safety, share technical information, and discuss the latest propeller products and services across a wide range of aircraft platforms.

The seminar attracted nearly 100 attendees representing 12 countries from around the globe. Participants included individuals from propeller shops, fleet operators, aircraft manufacturers, maintenance professionals, airworthiness agencies, and aviation schools.

The purpose of the event was to promote propeller safety, clarify standards and practices for Hartzell props, present the latest technical information and company products, provide ideas to improve and streamline operations, foster a greater understanding of the company’s advanced technology and innovation, and facilitate an information exchange with customers.

“The seminar proved to be a highly engaging and informative event for our attendees and for the company,” said JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller in a press release. “We were delighted to welcome so many propeller experts from around the world to our headquarters in Piqua, Ohio, and we look forward to continuing these important conversations until our next Prop Shop Seminar in 2025,” Frigge added.

Hartzell Propeller presenters at the International Prop Shop Seminar included President JJ Frigge, VP of Quality Burt Mattice, Director of Business Development & New Technology Mitch Heaton, Director of Aftermarket Sales Alex Krauskopf, and Manager of Product Support & Technical Publications John Popel.

Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.