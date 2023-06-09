Hayner celebrates courtyard upgrades

David Wion, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center executive director, left, receives a piece of ribbon snipped from Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Chuck Fox with the cards attached from members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors which was cut moments earlier. The ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon, June 8, was to celebrate numerous upgrades in the Hayner Center’s court yard, such as new pavers, an expanded opening to the tea room, the new limestone flowerbed retaining wall, plantings and more.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings