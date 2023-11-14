Hayner plans Holiday Open House

Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center The River City Puppets will perform “The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm” at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 during the annual Hayner Holiday Open House Weekend. Free tickets will be available at the Hayner front desk beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Holiday Open House is a signature event for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The event begins with a Children’s Day on Saturday, Dec. 2. Children’s Day is a loud and happy day with refreshments and activities throughout the house. The event opens at 1:00 pm with arts and crafts all day in the East Room. A demonstration by Ballet Schreffler also begins at 1:00 pm. A puppet show called, “The Hungry, Hungry Bookworm” with the River City Puppets will begin at 2:00 pm and then again at 3:30 pm. Santa will arrive at 2:30 to hear all the wishes and pass out candy canes. All the activities are free, however the puppet show requires free tickets which are available at the Hayner front desk beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Sunday, Dec. 3 is the Grand Opening of the Holiday Décor with refreshments and music in the East Room all day. The Hayner welcomes families and friends to tour all the latest holiday décor installations. Every room of the house has been adopted by a local designer and transformed into a holiday wonderland. This year our designers are Mary Nilsen and crew in the Courtyard, East Room, lower hall and staircase; the folks at David Fair on the Square are designing the Study; the Solarium is re-envisioned by Towne Valley Gifts; StoryPoint Troy has the décor for the upper stair and window seat; artists Kelly Rank and Ginger Godfrey transform the Art Gallery; Your Personal Florist will re-create the Parlor; the Conference Room has fresh designs by Sheila Fulks and James Novotny; Georgia Bayman adds her touch to the Boardroom and West Room; The Hayner’s Exhibit Committee and Upper Valley Fiber Guild make their mark on the exhibit areas and Hayner’s own Zoe Darner has designs for the Ballroom.

The East Room will also house an outstanding assortment of musicians this year. These musicians, bands and groups are local to the area, bringing a feeling of family and community to the day. The event begins at 1:00 pm with Rachel Sagona’s fabulous Troy Tones. This A Capella choir is from Troy High School and promises to elevate the day with their bright harmonies and energies. At 1:30 p.m. Ron Phyillaier, a Hayner music teacher and staff member shares the charming vocal talents of his granddaughter Rheya Clark. Rheya is also a Junior High Student of Ms. Sagona’s! At 2 p.m. Josh Bledsoe and his brother-in-law Brian Leingang share some of their favorite holiday songs on guitar and percussion in an acoustic-pop-rock style. At 2:30 p.m. Jay Cullis brings his effervescent warmth to the East Room. He will share his Christmas favorites with a roots-based style. Drew Ihle has an Americana-folky perspective on Christmas. He starts at 3 p.m. Expect some of his originals as well as some special holiday numbers. The exceptional Trojan City Music students of Chris Aldridge share some string and vocals at 3:30 p.m. The Senior Music connection performs at 4 p.m. This group has some favorite bells and carols to share under the direction of the vivacious Krissy O’Malley. Riverside Bell Choir plays their hearts out at 4:30 p.m. This inspiring and fun group works under the direction of Diane Cerbus.

Holiday Open House is a great way to experience the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. You are sure to meet your neighbors and chums touring the rooms and taking in this Holiday experience. The Hayner hopes to be part of your family’s traditions. This holiday event weekend is without cost to you, due to the magic of Santa, the holiday miracles of our 25+ decorators, the community of our 35+ musicians, the generosity of the tax-paying people of Troy, our loyal sponsors and our Friends of Hayner members. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.