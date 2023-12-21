Hayner plans Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert

Dulcimer artist Pam Bowman will be featured during the annual Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Friday, Jan. 19.

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert in January. The concert will feature hammered dulcimer artist Pam Bowman. Pam has been performing for over 25 years as a soloist and as a duo with guitarist Jeff Gardner. She also plays gospel and country music with a five-piece group called Just Jammin’. In 2005 Pam won the Southern Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition in Mt. View, Arkansas. She has eight recordings available, as well as four books of arrangements for the hammered dulcimer – and a series of instructional cd’s focused on hymns. She gives both private lessons and group lessons in her hometown of Marion, Michigan.

Pam will be in Miami County for a weekend long dulcimer event with the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton. On Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. she will be the featured performer for a free concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. On Saturday, Jan. 20, she will host a dulcimer workshop with the MDSD. The workshops will take place at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City at 4817 S. State route 202. The first class will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. For more info and registration paperwork, visit daytondulcimers.com.

The concert is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org .