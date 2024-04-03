Hayner to host Portraits In-the-Round: Works by Hayner’s Portrait & Figure Study

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center presents Portraits In-the-Round: Works by Hayner’s Portrait & Figure Study Group.

The exhibit of portraits by more than 10 local artists will be on display April 12 through May 19. An artist reception is scheduled for Friday, April 26, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artists and gain insight into their work and process. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public, said a press release from Hayner.

“The Hayner Portrait & Figure Group has between seven & 15 members drawing at a time. Most prefer a frontal or side view of the model, so we seat them in the front of the room,” says artist Shirley Harbaugh in the release. “It was suggested that it might be interesting to draw the model from all sides, in-the-round. By seating them in the middle we each get a very different composition. When viewed together, the renderings give a sculptural view of what is happening with the body.”

This exhibit includes a variety of media, such as charcoal, pencil, watercolor, acrylic and pastels.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner, said the release.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7– 9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit Hayner’s website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.