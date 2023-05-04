Helman, Mercer “Pitcher Perfect’ in Troy’s 12-0 win over Sidney

SIDNEY — Troy baseball pitchers Andrew Helman and Trayce Mercer combined on a perfect game Wednesday at Sidney High School.

While, Troy batters spent much of the game playing dodge ball at the plate in a 12-0 victory in five innings.

With the win, Troy improved to 14-4 overall and 12-1 in the MVL — remaining on game ahead of Piqua before Friday’s game at Harman Field.

Troy has a doubleheader with Stebbins Thursday.

“We don’t take anyone for granted,” Troy baseball coach Ty Welker said. “We have Xenia next week, that won’t be easy. And we have a big game with Piqua Friday.”

On the mound, Helman and Mercer were flawless.

Helman pitched the first four innings. striking out of nine of the 12 batters he faced.

“I hadn’t pitched in over a week,” Helman said. “So, I definitely need the work.”

The only Sidney ball hit hard all night was a drive to left field that Eli Donnan made a running catch on.

Ryder Kirtley handles two balls at shortstop.

“Eli (Donnan) made a nice play,” Helman said. “I just got the ball too far over the plate.”

Mercer entered in the fifth inning and struck out the side to finish off the perfect game.

“I was (a little nervous),” Mercer said. “I didn’t want to mess up the perfect game for Andrew (Helman).”

When he finished the game for a called third strike, Mercer looked at Helman in the dugout and yelled out “PG (Perfect Game), PG.”

“I don’t think I have,” Mercer said about being part of a perfect game. “I looked over and found Andrew (Helman) in the dugout right away.”

Welker said things worked out well.

“We could have left Andrew (Helman) in, but we have some big games coming up,” Welker said. “But, the thing that is different this year is we can bring someone in (Trayce Mercer) that is throwing just as well.”

Catcher Caleb Akins was also excited to be part of the experience.

“I didn’t even realize it until about the third inning,” he said. “And of course, I didn’t say anything. You don’t do that. But, it was cool to be part of it.”

At the plate, Troy must have felt like they were being targeted — literally.

Three of the Trojans first five hitters were hit by pitches and seven Troy batters were hit by pitches in the game.

Akins was hit three times in the game.

“I can honestly say that is something that has never happened before,” Akins said.

Three hit batters, two walks and two errors allowed Troy to score four runs in the first without a hit.

Matthew Hempker had a RBI on a fielder’s choice, Owen Harlamert was hit with the bases loaded and Evan Kaiser walked with the bases loaded.

Harlamert had a two-run double in the second to make it 6-0.

Troy added two five runs in the third to make it 11-0.

Akins had a RBI double, Hayden Frey had a RBI and Donnan had a two-run double.

Troy scored the final run in the fourth.

Akins was hit by a pitch, Ryder Kirtley doubled and Frey was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Harlamert followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Trojans finished the game with nine hits.

“Early on (in the dugout), the players were talking about we didn’t have a lot of hits,” Welker said. “But, it is hard to get hits when you keep getting hit.”

In the end, the inability to play dodge ball and perfect pitching was a winning combination.

