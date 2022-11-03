Historic Holiday Home Tour set in Piqua

PIQUA — The holidays are coming and once again the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District (PCHD) will host a Historic Holiday Tour for 325 ticket holders.

The 2022 tour will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5-8 p.m. and includes five historic homes in downtown Piqua.

Tourists will be awe-struck by the architecture of these homes while learning the history behind each. They will also receive a treat from each tour host while visiting each property. This year’s self-guided walking tour will take place in the north end of the historic district where the featured homes will be in close proximity providing an easy walk.

The historic homes on the 2022 tour include the following: J.W. Brown House, built in 1902 and owned by Rosemary and Paul Gutmann, located at 714 N. Wayne St; the David Keyt house, built in 1850 and currently owned by Connie Strehle, located at 718 N. Wayne St.; the Benjamin Leavell House, build in 1845 and owned by Steve Koon, the house is located at 615 N. Wayne St.; the William Cron House, built in 1887 and now owned by Nikki and Jason Townsend, 711 N. Wayne St.; and the John Butler House, built in 1839 and now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, 325 Riverside Drive.

Tickets for this year’s tour are $25 per person and will be available online at www.piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org. Tickets went on sale Nov. 1. They will also be available at Readmore’s Hallmark on Main Street in downtown Piqua. Interested tourists are encouraged to get their tickets early as this is a very popular holiday event.

Taking place that same night will be “Illuminate the Night,” an additional holiday event hosted by PCHD. Residents within the district are encouraged to place luminaries along their sidewalks to enhance their holiday decor. Whether tourists walk the neighborhood or drive through that evening, they will not be able to escape the holiday spirit these luminaries bring to light. Weather permitting, luminaries will be glowing from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association, founded in 2017, and acquiring its 501(c)3 non-profit designation in 2019, is focused on “Preserving our Past, For the Future.” After this year’s tour, the association will have placed 32 aluminum cast historic markers on homes within the district. PCHD is also currently negotiating with the City of Piqua to add nine historic district signs around the perimeter of the district and to replace the existing intersection street signs to include the PCHD logo as well.

“Piqua’s historic district encompasses an extraordinary amount of Piqua’s history, and these homes have stories to tell. The abundance of diverse architecture found here is comparable to cities of a much larger size and PCHD is working diligently to highlight the area, tell those stories and make Piqua’s historic district a destination,” shared Mary Frances Rodriguez, PCHDA president.