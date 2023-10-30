Hoffman Global Methodist Church to host annual Veterans Day program

WEST MILTON — Hoffman Global Methodist Church will hold its annual Veterans Day program honoring all veterans and their families on Nov. 12

The event is for all veterans, not just for those in Union Township. It will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov., 12, at Hoffman Global Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St. in West Milton.

Everyone is invited to attend. The 30-plus retired banners will be on display and will be presented to their families following the program.

A special video will be shared to go along with the stories submitted for each veteran featured. Speakers for the program are the Rev. Tom Weeks and Dennis Albaugh.

For further information call Nancy at 937-825-2282.