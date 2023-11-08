Hohman appointed at Piqua Commission meeting

Thomas Hohman took his seat as the new fourth ward commissioner during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Chris Grissom, who resigned in September, previously held the seat. Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson reads a proclamation honoring Chad Kennedy, who is retiring after 24 years with the Piqua Fire Department, during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission appointed Thomas Hohman as the new fourth ward commissioner during its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Chris Grissom, who resigned in September, previously held the seat.

Hohman, set to serve the remainder of the term ending on Dec. 31, 2025, addressed the public during the commissioner’s comments section.

“I know a lot of you out there. I know some of you know me; hopefully as my position changes, my relationship with the city stays the same,” Hohman said.

Hohman added that he lives close to where the ESRG battery burning took place.

“You can be sure that I am very curious as to what’s going on over there, and hopefully, we can get to the bottom of that,” Hohman said.

In the public comments section, Piqua citizens continued to display frustration toward the commission over the fallout from the battery burning. They expressed concern over possible contaminants in the city’s water supply.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the city and leadership is to provide clean water for its citizens. This means ensuring that the water supply is safe from contaminants. What measures do you take to ensure that plumes and debris from the explosions didn’t contaminate the water?” Diana Park asked.

City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said the water is tested daily and meets Ohio EPA requirements for a public water system.

The commissioners announced there will be a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. at Fort Piqua Plaza, where members of the Ohio EPA will answer questions regarding ESRG’s lithium battery burning.

In other business, Mayor Cindy Pearson read a proclamation honoring Chad Kennedy, who is retiring as assistant fire chief of Piqua after 24 years of service.

“Now, therefore be it resolved by the Commission of the city of Piqua, Miami County, Ohio, all members elected here to concurrent in recognition and appreciation of the public servants of Chad L Kennedy with the city of tenders it’s unanimous and respectful tribute by this resolution which shall be a matter of public record.”

In other business, the commission approved the two following resolutions:

• To authorize the lease of 8620 N. County Road 25A in Piqua. The cost of this lease agreement, between ATM Investments and the city of Piqua’a underground utilities department to continue to occupy the space for the next two years, will go up from $5,411 per month to $5,815 per month, an 8% increase.

• To authorize purchase orders to Chemical Services Inc., Greer Lime Company, Water Solutions Unlimited Inc., Shannon Chemical Corporation, Air Products and Chemical and Miami Products & Chemical Company for the 2024 purchase of various water treatment chemicals.

Commissioner Kris Lee decided to postpone a third resolution aimed to establish a rental advisory board with citizens of Piqua.

“If the citizens don’t want it, then we’ll put it on hold,” Lee said.

Lee encouraged citizens to learn more about the resolution and hoped to explore it as an option at a future meeting.

Chris Mackey of Big Brothers Big Sisters addressed the commission seeking more mentors for Piqua and Miami County.

“I can tell you all that to this day, this opportunity to be a mentor for two young people has made a big difference in my life. And it’s this opportunity that I want to offer to everyone here tonight,” Mackey said.