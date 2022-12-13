Holiday Designated Driver campaign kicks off

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, left, and Larry Heisey, representing the Troy and West Milton Rotary Clubs, were joined by law enforcement agencies from around Miami County and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in kicking off the 2022 Holiday Rotary Designated Driver Program during a ceremony at the sheriff’s office’s training center on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The program, which began in 1999, encourages drivers to be sober when behind the wheel, and, if one wants so have alcoholic beverages, please be sure to have a designated … and sober … driver behind the wheel.