Holiday Writing Contest winners announced

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council congratulates the winners for the this year’s Holiday Writing Contest.

Those in attendance were recognized at the Tipp Community Band’s annual holiday concert held on Sunday, Dec. 4. All winning entries will be included in the “Gnome for the Holidays” anthology and will be available to the public for their reading pleasure through the Tipp City Public Library in January.

This year’s winners include:

Junior Division:

• “Nothingness Christmas,” by Roman Zehringer;

• “The Christmas Gnomes,” by Trinity Colvill;

• “The Christmas Gnome and Rosy,” by Lily Van Oss;

• “Unfug,” by Eli McClain;

• “Cherishing Others,” by Elynn Downing;

• “The Gnome,” by Jack Malarkey;

• “Christmas in Antarctica,” by Kyle Stump;

• “The Gnome for Christmas,” by Isabella Everhart;

• “Sandy Claws Is the Bad Guy,” by Madilynn Rose Owens;

• “Marie’s Gnome,” by Lynnie Mason.

Young Adult Division:

• “Gnome for the Holidays,” by Ela Van Oss;

• “A Winter Full of Cheer,” by Eliana Denton.

Adult Division:

• “The Tattered Old Gnome” by Katie Van Oss;

• “Paraclesus and the Gnomes,” by Laurel Booher.