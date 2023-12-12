Home delivery theft prevention tips from MCSO

TROY — ‘Tis the season for numerous home deliveries. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is offering numerous tips to prevent thefts.

The following tips are ways to help protect against home delivery theft:

• Send the package to the residence of a trusted friend or relative who you know will be home. Be sure that the friend is ready and waiting to retrieve the package when the doorbell rings.

• Ask the package delivery company to hold the package if you will not be home (many have local delivery centers). While we can’t promise that this service is available, there are companies that will hold a package for up to five days.

• Request that your package is marked “signature required.” This requires the delivery person to stand by and wait until you’re available to retrieve the package. You could also put a note on your door, requesting the deliverer go to your next-door neighbor for the signature.

• Leave special instructions on where to deliver the package. A good place is on the side or back of the house, so that the package is out of sight from the road. Ask the delivery person to take and discard the note with him/her or leave it with the package.

• Use a company that provides a tracking service and check online to see when your package is scheduled to arrive.

• Have the items shipped to the nearest store for “in-store pick up.”

• If you have an understanding boss, have your packages delivered to you at work.